Emmerdale spoilers! Cain Dingle has TRAGIC NEWS for his wife Moira

Cain has to break it to his wife Moira that her brother Mack hasn't been telling her the truth

Emmerdale favourite Moira Dingle is devastated in Tuesday's episode on ITV from 7pm.

Fed up with having her husband and brother at loggerheads, Moira is thrilled when it seems Cain is making more of an effort with Mack.

But little does she realise, her happy family ideal is about to be turned upside down as Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) continues to snoop around in a bid to get into her son Cain’s (Jeff Hordley) good books.

As Moira (Natalie J Robb) and Mack (Lawrence Robb) head off to hold an informal memorial for their late mum, Mack winces with guilt as Moira talks about wishing she could have attended their mother’s actual funeral.

Meanwhile, back at Butler’s Cain bristles when he finds his mum snooping about the place but Faith’s got an explanation and pretty soon Cain is all ears…

Later, there’s a stand off between Mack and Cain. Moira’s gutted to see them at each others’ throats but there’s worse to come for the farmer when Cain reveals why he’s so angry with her brother…

Pretty soon Moira is left distraught… what has Mack done?

Elsewhere, with Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton) still hiding out in the cellar, punishing herself, Will (Dean Andrews) starts telling people the vicar has gone on a retreat!

