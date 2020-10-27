Emmerdale spoilers! Cain Dingle pulls enemy Jamie Tate for ‘a chat’

Emmerdale spoilers - At Home Farm, Jamie has some uninvited Dingles to deal with – and they're not there for a friendly cuppa

Emmerdale‘s Cain Dingle wants a word in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Picking up from Tuesday’s episode, at Home Farm, Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln) is knocking back the brandy. Seeing as everyone in the village hates him he’s not expecting visitors.

But the Tate has some uninvited guests on his hands when Cain (Jeff Hordley) and his brother Sam (James Hooton) burst in to his living room! The Dingles aren’t there for a friendly chat.

The feud between the Tates and the Dingles has spiralled out of control and Cain wants Jamie to undo all the terrible things he’s done. As Cain outlines the plan, will Jamie listen? And what will happen when Moira’s brother Mac (Lawrence Robb) steps out of his hiding place in the shadows?

Chas (Lucy Pargeter) has been summoned home from her stay in Scotland by worried Sarah to help out with Charity who’s in a terrible place. But Chas hasn’t told Paddy (Dominic Brunt) she’s back. When Paddy runs into her, he’s left even more fearful of their troubled relationship. He’s stunned when Chas goes on to reveal she hoped to return to Scotland without even seeing him.

Elsewhere, Moira (Natalie J Robb) makes an apology on the phone. But who’s she talking to? Is she asking Cain to forgive her for pushing him away?