Emmerdale spoilers: Cain Dingle kicks-off at the Dingles!

It is NOT the season for goodwill as far as Cain Dingle is concerned on Emmerdale. He snaps when he finds his son Nate hanging out with the Dingles...

Cain Dingle (played by Jeff Hordley) wants nothing to do with his long-lost son Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter), who had a steamy affair with Cain’s wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) this summer on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, while Cain has made efforts to send Nate packing from the village, the rest of the Dingle family have been more welcoming and now want to get to know the newest addition to their clan.

But with Christmas just around the corner, Cain steps up his hate campaign against his flesh and blood and even tries to convince his young son Kyle to become afraid of Nate!

After another confrontation between Cain and Nate, Sam Dingle (James Hooten) decides to show Nate some support and invites him to a Dingle family gathering since it is “the season of goodwill”.

Unfortunately, the Christmas spirit is lost on grouchy Cain who soon kicks-off when he arrives at the Dingle farm and finds Nate there, being treated like one of the family…

What will angry Cain do?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV