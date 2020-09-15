Emmerdale spoilers! Will Cain Dingle kill Jamie Tate?

Cain Dingle grabs a baseball bat and confronts Jamie Tate after finding out he hit Moira with his car and left her for dead…

Emmerdale’s Cain Dingle is out for revenge on Jamie Tate in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The clock is ticking for Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln) who learns Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) has been told he was behind the hit-and-run which almost killed Cain’s beloved ex Moira (Natalie J Robb).

When Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) tells her lover the news he tries to remain calm. But Jamie’s insistence that any evidence linking him to the crime is lying at the bottom of a lake isn’t good enough for Belle. She wants to double check the facts.

As the couple head out to the watery spot things are getting emotional when Cain turns up wielding a baseball bat! Will he kill Jamie? Or can Belle pacify her furious older brother?

Encouraged to act on his crush for Ben (Simon Lennon) who works at the HOP, Aaron (Danny Miller) books a kayaking session. But Aaron’s thrown when Ben makes it clear he’s not happy in Aaron’s company and after accusing Aaron of having a ‘short memory’ he storms off.

Ben goes on to remind Aaron they were at school together and that Aaron bullied him for being gay. As Aaron’s memories of that time come flooding back he’s ashamed and goes all out to get Ben to forgive him. Can he get Ben to believe he’s a changed man? Or is divorced Aaron set to remain single for the foreseeable?