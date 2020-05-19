Moira's birthday opens up a can of worms for her ex-husband Cain

Emmerdale's Cain Dingle stuffs up in Wednesday's episode on ITV from 7pm.

It’s Moira’s (Natalie J Robb) birthday and her boys want to mark the occasion so it obviously falls to Cain (Jeff Hordley) to sort it despite the fact they’re in the throes of divorce. The farmer’s face falls, however, when she opens up their card… What’s clumsy Cain gone and done?

As Moira’s day continues, Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton) asks her to share the limelight at a party which Will (Dean Andrews) wants to throw to celebrate their engagement. Will the farmer agree?

Elsewhere, Mandy (Lisa Riley) rolls out her sting on Paul (Reece Dinsdale). He’s shocked when he rocks up at Wishing Well only to find Mandy waiting for him rather than his ‘pal’ Vinny (Bradley Johnson).

As a bitter row blows up between the exes, during which Mandy pleads with Paul to stay out of his long-lost son Vinny’s life, who should interrupt them… Vinny!

But while Mandy tries to rattle off a cover-up explanation, Paul goes with the truth!

Vinny is gobsmacked to learn his friend ‘Alex’ is actually his dad who’s called Paul. Hurt by Mandy and Paul’s lies, he bolts…

Elsewhere rocky married couple, Jamie (Alex Lincoln) and Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale), have returned from their make-or-break holiday. While Andrea thinks it’s all good, Jamie slips off to see lover Belle (Eden Taylor Draper) and informs her he’s hired a lawyer to start his divorce from his wife.

Relieved to know their romance is still on, Belle opens up to Jamie and explains what went on with her older married lover Dr Bailey (Micah Balfour) who broke her heart. Jamie insists he’s in it for the long run unaware that, back at home, Andrea has gone into his laptop and has learned he’s still seeing Belle…