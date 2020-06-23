Emmerdale spoilers! Cain Dingle is gutted to hear Moira’s moving on

The hardnut mechanic talks to his sister Chas Dingle about estranged wife Moira's flirting

Emmerdale’s Cain Dingle is a jealous guy in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

He may have pushed for a divorce in the wake of his wife’s affair but Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is still in love with Moira (Natalie J Robb).

It breaks his sister Chas’ (Lucy Pargeter) when she has to be the one to inform Cain that Moira has been seen flirting with local restaurateur Ricky Travers (Max Dowler). Will the painful news push the stubborn mechanic to bare his soul to Moira?

In the church, village vicar Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton) tells secret lover Malone (Mark Womack) she wants him gone. But the dodgy DI insists he’s going nowhere. Threatened but excited by the danger of the bent cop, Harriet finds herself giving in to their forbidden passion once more!

Meanwhile, Dawn (Olivia Bromley) and Will (Dean Andrews) are waiting for Harriet to show for their meeting with the Bishop. They’re there to talk about the upcoming wedding and Will’s embarrassed when he has to make excuses for his fiancee.

Later, Harriet informs Will and Dawn that although Malone has returned to Emmerdale, he’s got no business with them any longer. (Yeah, right!)

At Home Farm, Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln) is stunned to find his daughter Millie in the house as there’s no sign of Andrea… Has his betrayed wife decided to cut and run for good and leave their little girl with her dad?

Emmerdale continues on ITV.