Emmerdale spoilers! Cain Dingle is hurt when Moira pushes him away

Emmerdale spoilers - When Cain wades into Moira's business with her brother Mackenzie, she sends him packing!

Emmerdale‘s Cain Dingle is hurt in Tuesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Unable to get through to Mackenzie, Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) is really upset. As Rhona (Zoe Henry) reaches out to her friend in support, Cain (Jeff Hordley) takes a different approach. Barging into Butler’s Cain starts running his mouth off about Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb).

His venom doesn’t sit well with Moira despite having her own issues with Mac. Cain’s taken aback when his ex throws him out of the house, warning him to stay away.

Has Moira just gone and undone all the progress she and her estranged husband have made?

Jamie (Alex Lincoln) continues to rub everyone up the wrong way. After Andrea (Anna Nightingale) tells him their daughter Millie is staying with her sister he’s livid. When he takes out his hurt on Lydia (Karen Blick), her normally mild-mannered husband Sam (James Hooton) vows to make him pay – and Cain vows to help…

At Home Farm, Jamie’s (Alex Lincoln) trying to wind down when he hears a strange noise in the house. As he creeps round the property, not sure of what he’s going to find lurking in the shadows, will he notice Mac wielding a crowbar?

Elsewhere, Charity (Emma Atkins) is spiralling into a dark pit over her Vanessa-shaped heartbreak and is drowning her pain in booze.

And Paddy (Dominic Brunt) flips when he learns Bear (Joshua Richards) has told Marlon about Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and Al’s (Michael Wildman) flirt-up.