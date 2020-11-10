Emmerdale spoilers! Cain Dingle and Moira are trapped together!

Emmerdale spoilers - Cain Dingle and his estranged wife Moira find themselves locked in a barn with no escape!

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and his estranged wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) find themselves thrown together, quite literally, in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The drama unfolds when Cain is hellbent on getting revenge on Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) for everything he has subjected his little sister Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) to.

A raging Cain is on the warpath and prepared to do his worst.

However Sam Dingle (James Hooton) is terrified vengeful Cain will go too far and could end up behind bars. Desperate to stop him from doing something he’ll regret, Sam thinks his only chance is to get Cain’s estranged wife Moira to talk him down, knowing she is the only person Cain will listen to.

Moira agrees to help and heads off to find Cain at the Dingle Barn, but as she tries to get through to her ex, Cain seems resolute on his plan of action. She reminds him of what happened to Joe and how much he struggled with the guilt of that crime. Have her words touched a nerve with Cain?

However before Cain gets the chance to carry out any revenge plans, he’s stopped by Moira’s brother Mackenzie who locks both Cain and Moira in the barn.

Finding themselves trapped together, will Cain and Moira be able to work through their differences?

Elsewhere Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) tries to get through to Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) when she finds her in a very drunken state!

Emmerdale is shown on weekdays on ITV at 7pm with a second episode on Thursday at 8pm