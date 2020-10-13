Emmerdale spoilers! Revenge… Cain Dingle and Moira break into Jamie’s!

Emmerdale spoilers - after stopping Cain Dingle from walloping Jamie Tate, Moira persuades him to target the Tate house instead!

Emmerdale's Cain Dingle breaks into Home Farm in Monday's episode

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is raging. His little sister Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) has spent a night in the cells thanks to her ex, Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln). And Cain’s going to make him pay.

But when Belle shopped Jamie to the police for the hit-and-run on Moira, she unwittingly opened up a messy can of worms as her ex fought back and framed her for his crime!

Cain has to be talked down by Moira (Natalie J Robb) when they run into Jamie in the street. He’s desperate to whack him one but Moira’s got a better idea.

Convinced that smug vet Jamie must have left some evidence linking him to the crime lying around Home Farm, Moira tells Cain they need to break in to the Tate house and find it…

At the Dingle home, Belle is back but she’s not with it. Unbeknown to her family, the voices in her head which have troubled her in the past, have returned. Belle listens when her dead mum Lisa tells her not to take the pills which keep her schizophrenia at bay. Will her brother Sam (James Hooton) notice his sister isn’t coping?

Elsewhere, Paul (Reece Dinsdale) is thought to be at a support group but he’s nowhere of the sort. Instead Paul’s out, secretly feeding his gambling addiction, chasing the elusive BIG WIN.

At Take A Vow, Gabby (Rosie Bentham) talks to Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) about wanting to quit university even though her position at the business is only temporary. And at the garage cash-strapped, injured mechanic Dan (Liam Fox) returns to work at the garage and soon finds himself out of his depth.

Emmerdale continues on ITV.