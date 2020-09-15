Emmerdale spoilers! Forgive me, Moira! Will Cain Dingle’s apology work?

Following his showdown with Jamie Tate and Belle, Cain Dingle needs ex-wife Moira to forgive him – but will she?

Emmerdale’s Cain Dingle is sorry in Thursday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Following the showdown at the lake between Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln) and Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper), Cain has an apology for Moira (Natalie J Robb). But will she accept her ex’s olive branch?

Love is in the air for Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) and Luke Posner (Max Parker) who are giving things another go!

It’s been a long time since single mum Vic – who’s had a very difficult year – has felt this relaxed about the future. Is Vic going to get a happy-ever-after with Luke this time round?

Aaron (Danny Miller) apologises to Ben (Simon Lennon) for putting him through hell when they were at school where Aaron bullied him for being gay. Will Aaron get his crush Ben to agree to forget the past and go on a date with him?

Pregnant Tracy (Amy Walsh) fumes when boyfriend Nate (Jurell Carter) goes AWOL.