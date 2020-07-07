Trending:

Emmerdale spoilers! Cain Dingle refuses to leave Moira’s hospital bedside

Having been hit by a car, Moira Dingle is unconscious in hospital where estranged husband Cain keeps vigil

Emmerdale’s Cain Dingle won’t leave Moira’s side in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) heard word that Moira (Natalie J Robb) had been mown down in a hit and run he was up at the hospital in a flash. And he won’t be moving away from his estranged wife’s side any time soon.

As Moira’s son Matty (Ash Palmisciano) heads back to Butler’s to get freshened up, Cain pretends he’s going to head home too only to sneak back to Moira’s bedside.

Cain keeps vigil at Moira's beside in Emmerdale

Moira’s son, Matty, and Cain talk on the hospital ward

Meanwhile, Jamie, who was driving the car which hit the farmer, pales when he learns he didn’t hit an animal – he hit Moira. Though his wife Andrea (Anna Nightingale) begs him to stay calm and stay home, Jamie heads over to the hospital. There, he runs into his lover Belle (Eden Taylor Draper) who can’t help but notice he’s acting strangely.

Belle is confused by Jamie's behaviour in Emmerdale

Belle can’t help but notice Jamie’s strange behaviour when she bumps into her married lover at the hospital. Will he confess he was the driver who knocked down Moira?

Knowing Jamie is desperate to come clean, Andrea follows in hot pursuit and finds her husband about to blab. Intercepting, she ushers Jamie home, and has harsh words for Belle when she turns up wanting to talk to him.

Though Belle barges inside, she soon leaves in tears when Andrea insists Jamie has made his decision and is sticking with their marriage.

Andrea taunts Belle in Emmerdale

Later, Belle barges her way into Home Farm where Jamie’s wife Andrea takes great pleasure into telling her Jamie has made his choice: he’s sticking with his marriage. But is he?

At the church, Malone (Mark Womack) visits his secret lover, vicar Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton) and insists he wasn’t behind the hit and run. Playing mind games with engaged Harriet, Malone agrees to break off their affair. But what’s stopping Harriet from wedding planning with eager beaver fiance Will (Dean Andrews). Has she got cold tootsies because of dark and dangerous DI Malone?

Harriet doesn't believe Malone in Emmerdale

At the church, Malone tells Harriet, who’s engaged, that he’ll walk away from their affair

Elsewhere, Dan (Liam Fox) returns home and tries to pretend he’s OK with everything while Amelia fumes to spot that Brenda (Lesley Dunlop), who she blames for his accident, has sent him a get well soon card.

Dan is trying to stay positive in Emmerdale

Amelia’s happy when Dan returns home in a seemingly positive mood – but is his outlook just for show?

Emmerdale continues on ITV.

