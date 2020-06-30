Emmerdale spoilers! Cain Dingle thinks Moira’s sleeping with Malone!

The Dingle mechanic jumps to conclusions when he spies on his estranged wife at Butler's

Emmerdale's Cain Dingle is raging in Monday's episode

A perfect storm brews for Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) with estranged wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) at the heart of it.

Cain’s anger starts building when he learns Malone is back in Emmerdale. Not about to get sucked into another situation with the dodgy DI – who was blackmailing him, Billy (Jay Kontzle) and Will (Dean Andrews) a while back – Cain is quick to seek him out and warn him to get gone. But with Malone now lusting after on-off secret lover, village vicar Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton) he’s not going anywhere.

Cain reels when his smug nemesis hints that he’s got an ‘interest’ in the village and immediately assumes Malone means Moira who’s recently started to look around at other guys. So when the furious mechanic later spies Malone at Butler’s, he puts two and two together and assumes the pair are having an affair!

What mistaken Cain doesn’t realise, either, is that Malone isn’t paying a friendly call to Moira’s farm. He’s there to threaten her to keep quiet as she’s accidentally found out about his romance with Harriet who’s engaged to Will. Moira’s terrified when the bent cop confronts her at Butler’s and starts throwing his weight around. But Cain, unaware of what’s being said, presumes the worst and seethes with jealousy…

Elsewhere, Bob (Tony Audenshaw) has bagged a proper date with Wendy (Susan Cookson) but is paranoid that she’s not that into him while Gabby (Rosie Bentham) feels left out and lonely as Leanna (Mimi Slinger) and Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) hot up their romance.

