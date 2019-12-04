Emmerdale spoilers: Cain Dingle BANS Moira from seeing the kids

Moira Dingle may be down on her luck on Emmerdale at the moment. But she's determined to prove she's not an "unfit mother".

Love has turned to hate between Moira Barton (played by Natalie J Robb) and her estranged husband Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ever since the truth was exposed about Moira’s affair with farmhand Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter), who was later exposed as Cain’s long-lost son during a dramatic showdown on a boat, Cain has been out to punish Moira.

As Moira continues to hit the booze to drown her sorrows, Cain decides he doesn’t want her anywhere near the kids Isaac and Kyle and is determined to prove she is an unfit mother…

With Cain ready to separate her from the boys, Moira confides in friend Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) that she ain’t going down without a fight!

Elsewhere in the village, Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) continues to be led astray by bad lad Danny (Louis Healy).

Having already seen Sarah try to impress older boy Danny by taking an illegal drug at a recent party, family relative Noah Tate (Jack Downham) is worried when he secretly follows Sarah and Danny out to the cricket pavilion, where he witnesses Danny offer Sarah some drugs.

What will Noah do? Is it too late to protect Sarah from Danny’s influence?

Emmerdale continues weekdays from 7:00pm on ITV