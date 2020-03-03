Emmerdale spoilers! Cain Dingle is left to deal with a MURDER!

When Cain Dingle confronts dodgy DI Malone the mechanic later finds a bull has been killed at Butlers, which is his ex-wife Moira's farm

Emmerdale‘s Cain Dingle has to deal with fatal consequences in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) heads off to confront DI Malone (Mark Womack), Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) who is being blackmailed by the bent copper is really worried. Having ‘worked’ with Malone in the past Will knows full well what he’s capable of.

In a deserted layby, Cain confronts Malone… But when he returns to the village Cain finds his garage has been trashed and at up at Butler’s, his ex-wife Moira’s (Natalie J Robb) prize bull has been murdered!

The police are called to the farm but who should get out of the car? Malone! Cain grimaces as the dodgy DI sinisterly asks him if he knows of anyone who might bear a grudge against him…

At Mulberry, Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) tells her lad Arthur that she can’t let Jai (Chris Bisson) move in without him knowing the full story about the bullying. Will the mum decide the time has come to tell her boyfriend that her son was responsible for his son Archie’s injuries which caused a feud between the couple and Jimmy and Nicola King (Nick Miles and Nichola Wheeler)?

At the cafe, owner Brenda (Lesley Dunlop) learns the Hawksmoore Outdoor Pursuits Centre are opening a food outlet.