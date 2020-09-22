Emmerdale spoilers! Cain Dingle plays agony aunt for pregnant Tracy

Pregnant Tracy Metcalfe turns to Cain Dingle with her worries about Nate and their unborn child

Emmerdale‘s Cain Dingle turns agony aunt in Thursday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Since falling pregnant, Tracy Metcalfe‘s (Amy Walsh) casual relationship with Nate (Jurell Carter) suddenly became serious. It’s a lot to deal with and Tracy’s stressed. In conversation with Nate’s estranged dad Cain (Jeff Hordley) will worried Tracy get any reassurance about the future and co-parenting with Nate?

Elsewhere, Vinny (Bradley Johnson) has decided to confront his dad Paul (Reece Dinsdale) about the betting slip he found in his pocket. Will Paul admit he’s gambling again? And will Mandy (Lisa Riley) find out that Paul’s been lying to them again?

It’s the anniversary of Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and Paddy’s (Dominic Brunt) daughter Grace’s death. Chas is in a sombre mood as she reflects on the past and what lies ahead seeing as her relationship with Paddy is in such a bad place…

Aaron (Danny Miller) tries to get Liv (Isobel Steele) talking about what’s going on between her and Vinny (Bradley Johnson).