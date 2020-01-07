Emmerdale spoilers! Cain Dingle shocked as Moira LEAVES the village

Moira Dingle packs her bags and informs her ex Cain and their fractured family she's heading out of the village for a while

Emmerdale‘s Moira Dingle packs her bags in Tuesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having been on Moira’s (Natalie J Robb) case and done all he can to make her life a misery in the wake of their marriage breakdown, Cain’s (Jeff Hordley) actions have consequences.

Cain Dingle is none too impressed when Moira pops over to the homestead to see Isaac and Kyle but is sent reeling when his estranged wife informs the wee boys that she’s heading out of the village for a while and is off to stay with Nana Barton.

Will her absence make Cain’s hardened heart grow fonder?

Liv’s (Isobel Steele) worried as Aaron (Danny Miller) hasn’t returned home following his large night out in Hotten. Painfully aware of the dark place her brother is in, Liv’s scared that Aaron’s going completely off the rails without husband Robert, who’s in jail for life, to anchor him.

After telling Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) the news, she and Vic are heading back to Mill when they notice a strange car outside. Inside, Aaron’s with one of his hook ups from the night before and gives the girls a mouthful when they pass comment…

Can Vic get Aaron to calm down?

The stressy situation at the outdoor pursuits centre continues as a sponsor backs out. As Al (Michael Wildman) tries to salvage things, he lays into Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) who’s barely coping with the pressure as it is…