Emmerdale spoilers! Cain Dingle vows to get revenge for injured wife Moira

The Dingle reckons his enemy Malone was driving the car which mowed down Moira

Emmerdale’s Cain Dingle wants to settle the scores in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton) arrive at the hospital where injured Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) has just given the police a statement about the hit-and-run.

Unlike the cops, Cain reckons he knows who was behind the wheel that night: Malone (Mark Womack). Harriet and Moira are concerned as the furious mechanic vows to get revenge on the dodgy DI for what he’s done to his estranged wife.

Later, when they’re alone together, Harriet assures Moira that Malone, who is having an affair with the the engaged vicar, had nothing to do with it, Moira tells her friend it’s Cain she needs to convince of that before it’s too late!

When word of Moira’s statement gets back to the actual culprit, Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln), the vet panics. Has she remembered he was driving the car which hit her?

Elsewhere, Lydia (Karen Blick) is busy doing last prep with her charity fundraiser. But Chas needs to talk to her. In private, the landlady brings up the subject of Lydia’s refusal to get tested for Huntington’s disease.

Chas’ gentle words and understanding help scared Lydia to decide to confront the issue head on. In tears, she tells Chas she’s going to get tested but wants to tell Sam (James Hooton) and the rest of the family in her own time.