Emmerdale spoilers! BANG! Who has Cain Dingle SHOT at Butler’s Farm?

Cain Dingle shoots when he fears his estranged wife Moira is in danger at Butler's Farm

Emmerdale‘s Cain Dingle fires a gun at someone to save Moira in the first of Thursday’s episodes on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The cattle rustlers who have had the local farms in a spin are still in the area, and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is concerned.

Not wanting his family to come to any harm up at Butler’s, Cain heads over to check up on his estranged wife Moira (Natalie J Robb).

When a strange noise has the cagey pair jumping out of their skin it turns out to be a false alarm.

The mood lightens but Cain’s armed and Moira wants to know where he got his gun. But when she tries to open up a wider conversation with her ex he bristles and heads out into the fields.

He’s not gone long though.

Cain’s alarmed when he finds the carcass of a sheep which hasn’t been dead long by the looks of it. Fearing it’s the work of the rustlers, and presuming that the fresh blood means they’re nearby, gun-toting Cain rushes back to the dark barn and shoots when he sees a male figure approaching Moira!

The pair are horrified when they train a torch on the victim – he ain’t no rustler…

Elsewhere, up at the prison, Paddy (Dominic Brunt) tries to keep despairing Marlon Dingle’s (Mark Charnock) spirits up. How will Marlon react when the vet asks him to be his baby daughter Eve’s godfather?