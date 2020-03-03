Emmerdale spoilers! What’s this? Cain Dingle wants to know if Will Taylor is dealing drugs out of his garage

At the garage, angry Cain Dingle finds a suspicious package in a client's car and confronts his shifty mechanic Will Taylor

Emmerdale‘s Cain Dingle makes an unwelcome discovery in Tuesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

At the garage, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is pretty sure he knows what he’s found when he happens upon a suspicious looking package in a client’s car. But he wants his jumpy mechanic Will (Dean Andrews) to explain in his own words.

With Will being blackmailed by dodgy DI Malone (Mark Womack), he’s stressed to the max and, unable to keep it to himself any longer, tells Cain everything.

Not about to have his business compromised by a copper – and a bent one at that – Cain vows to confront Malone and put an end to it all.

With Vanessa’s (Michelle Hardwick) cancer secret now known by her sister Tracy (Amy Walsh), the siblings have a heart-to-heart.

Their conversation leaves Vanessa’s fiancée Charity (Emma Atkins) feeling pushed out and soon a row blows up. Can Vanessa get them both to pull together?

At the Woolpack, Jai (Chris Bisson) broaches the topic of moving in together with girlfriend Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy).

In an ideal world this would be lovely but Laurel is keeping a secret from Jai and has promised her son Arthur that she wouldn’t tell him that he bullied Jai’s younger son Archie.

What will the conflicted mum do?

 

