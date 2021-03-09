With Cain Dingle still hating on his mum Faith, she'll do anything to win him round

Emmerdale favourite Cain Dingle is a target in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Cain Dingle still completely anti his mum Faith, his wife Moira, brother-in-law Mack and sister Chas (Lucy Pargeter) have a job on their hands trying to get him to join in with their Mother’s Day lunch.

Desperate to get back in her son’s good books, Faith (Sally Dexter) soon spots a possible ‘in’.

As she chats to Moira (Natalie J Robb) and Mack (Laurence Robb), savvy Faith notices the tension when their mother’s death comes into conversation.

Knowing that getting Mack in trouble with his big sister Moira would make Cain (Jeff Hordley) happy, Faith sets out to find out why he is being so shifty about his mum…

Elsewhere, Will is still going out of his mind with worry about Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton) who vanished after the grave exhumation last week.

He pales when his vicar ex arrives in the village in the back of a police car!

Thinking Harriet has confessed all about Malone’s (Mark Womack) murder, Will (Dean Andrews) covers when PC Swirling seems none the wiser yet mentions Harriet’s been mumbling on about ‘a body’.

Later, Will reels when Harriet is still determined to confess her sins and asks him to punish her…

Clutching her bible, Harriet then takes to the cellar to ‘repent’ in secret while Will is charged with keeping her feed and watered.

At Home Farm the bad blood continues between Jamie (Alex Lincoln) and his mum Kim Tate (Claire King) who’s chuffed to have caused rift between her son and his crush Dawn (Olivia Bromley).

