Emmerdale spoilers! Cain Dingle and Moira meet to talk DIVORCE

The Dingles are wrapping up their marriage - but will they find it hard to close the door on their relationship?

Emmerdale spoilers! Cain and Moira Dingle wrangle in Friday's episode on ITV from 7pm.

It’s been months since Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) split over her affair with Nate Robinson ( Jurell Carter). And now tension has eased since the acrimonious emotional break up, the pair are able to be in the same room together and be civil.

But will they manage to keep it nice when they meet to talk all things divorce? Or will a row brew up as they pick over their lives? Can the soulmates really close the door on their marriage?

Meanwhile, the tension continues to simmer between Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton) and Malone (Mark Womack). As they meet, it transpires they have more of a past than first thought…

Later, Harriet encourages Vinny (Bradley Johnson) to join the church choir and is blown away when he sings a solo.

Priya (Fiona Wade) has decided she’s ready to reveal she’s in a romance with Al (Michael Wildman) but will her brother Jai (Chris Bisson) find out before they make an official announcement?

Emmerdale continues on ITV.