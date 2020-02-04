Emmerdale spoilers! Heartbreak: Cain hands Moira DIVORCE PAPERS

Cain Dingle passes Moira a pen and the paperwork to end their once-happy marriage – will the heartbroken farmer agree to divorce him?

Emmerdale‘s Cain Dingle gives Moira divorce papers in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Word has got back to Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) that his estranged wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) has returned to Butler’s following her break at Nana Barton‘s.

The farmer had gone away to get her head together following their messy break up but any progress heartbroken Moira has made is about to get shattered when her beloved ex hands her divorce papers – and a pen to sign them with.

Elsewhere, with the Dingles still fundraising for Marlon (Mark Charnock) – who’s in prison awaiting trial for Graham Foster’s murder – Brenda (Lesley Dunlop) puts together a raffle to help with the legal fees.

Dawn (Olivia Bromley) is nervous ahead of her little boy Lucas’ visit.