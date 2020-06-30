Emmerdale spoilers! Cain is given TRAGIC NEWS about Moira

The mechanic reels to hear his estranged wife has been the subject of a serious hit-and-run…

Emmerdale’s Cain Dingle’s world shatters in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is at the village church with Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton) ranting about the fact that Moira (Natalie J Robb) and Malone (Mark Womack) are having an affair. He’s wrong of course as it’s actually Harriet who’s having the affair with the dodgy DI. Guilty Harriet cringes as angry misguided Cain yabbers on.

Their conversation is cut short however when a call comes in on Cain’s mobile. The mechanic’s face falls as he’s informed Moira – who Cain is divorcing – is in hospital having been the subject of a hit and run… It’s serious – is Cain about to regret not telling Moira he’s still in love with her?

Elsewhere, Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) and Leanna (Mimi Slinger) organise a surprise date for their respective parents – but will Liam (Jonny McPherson) and Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) have lost that loving feeling after all that the teenagers in their lives have put them through?

In the Woolie, Chas (Lucy Pargeter) has words with Belle (Eden Taylor Draper) about her affair with married dad Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln) whose wife Andrea (Anna Nightingale) knows about the fling. Will besotted Belle listen?