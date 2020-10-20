Emmerdale spoilers! Can Tracy stop Charity Dingle from flipping out?

Emmerdale spoilers - Reeling from Vanessa's decision not to return to Emmerdale, hurt Charity is an emotional wreck…

Emmerdale‘s Charity Dingle is on the edge in Thursday’s first episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having been upset by Vanessa, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is in a state.

She was devastated when she had to return to the village without her fiancee Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) who opted to continue resting up at her mum’s.

Now the problem falls to Vanessa’s sister Tracy (Amy Walsh) who is now trying to reassure heartbroken Charity that Vanessa’s absence isn’t personal.

But Charity’s hard to handle even at the best of times and is wallowing in her misery. Can Tracy stop the Dingle doing something crazy and reverting to her old wild ways?

Elsewhere, Dawn (Olivia Bromley) needs to get earning now she’s back in Emmerdale. But will Priya (Fiona Wade) be receptive to the idea when Dawn asks for her job back?

Will Dawn also seek out her ex, Billy (Jay Kontzle), who learned she’d slept with his brother Ellis before she legged it?

Emmerdale continues on ITV.