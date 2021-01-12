Emmerdale spoilers: Car crash HORROR for pregnant Tracy Metcalfe…

Emmerdale spoilers - Tracy panics when she fears she is going into labour on Emmerdale. But as Pollard races to get her to the hospital, is DISASTER about to strike?

Cain Dingle (played by Jeff Hordley) is pretty sure it is Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) who is the mystery car thief on Emmerdale (7:00pm and 8.00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

On tonight’s DOUBLE-BILL of the ITV soap, it looks like crafty Kim Tate’s (Claire King) plan to ruin Cain will be rumbled when Cain secretly sets a trap for Mackenzie…

As Mackenzie plots to steal another car from the village garage, little does he know that garage boss Cain has tampered with the brakes…

However, is Cain’s plan to catch the crook about to horribly backfire?

Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) is in a painc when she is convinced she is going into labour!

Luckily, Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) is on hand to drive pregnant Tracy to the hospital.

Unfortunately, little do the pair realise, but Eric’s car is the vehicle that Cain has tampered with to stop thief Mackenzie in his tracks.

Cain and his nephew, Aaron (Danny Miller) are shocked when they see Mackenzie in the village and realise he hasn’t stolen the car as planned.

But will the fellas be too late to stop a disaster, as Pollard loses control of his car as the brakes fail…

Meanwhile, disgraced vicar, Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow-Blyton) still feels terrible that her drunken behaviour was the cause of Dawn Taylor’s (Olivia Bromley) young son, Lucas being taken away by social services.

But when Harriet tries to make amends with Dawn, she’d better prepare herself to get a right earful!

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV