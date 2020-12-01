Emmerdale spoilers! CAR CRASH! Rishi Sharma in horror smash

Emmerdale spoilers - Rishi Sharma careers off the road and is left semi-conscious. Will anyone come to his rescue?

Rishi Sharma (Bhaskar Patel) is left semi-conscious following a car crash in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The smash happens when Rishi accidentally drives off the road. The impact of the crash leaves him semi-conscious and slumped over the steering-wheel.

When he eventually comes to, he frantically tries to call his wife Manpreet Jutla (Rebecca Sarker) to tell her that his medication pills weren’t in the car. However, his calls go unanswered and soon Rishi is huddling in his coat to protect him from the cold winter air.

Meanwhile Manpreet begins to worry about Rishi’s whereabouts but because she has lost her phone she’s unaware he’s been trying to call her.

As her worries grow, Manpreet decides to head out with Meena and Rishi’s daughter Priya (Fiona Wade) to try and track Rishi down.

Meena soon manages to locate him much to Rishi’s huge relief. He can’t express his thanks enough to Meena and when she returns him home, Manpreet looks like she might have to eat humble pie and confess to David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) that she was wrong to badmouth her sister.

However, when Meena is left alone it’s clear that all is not quite as it seems. It soon transpires Meena was in fact secretly responsible for Manpreet’s lost phone AND Rishi’s disappearing pills! Her plan to play the hero and worm her way back into Manpreet’s good books by rescuing Rishi seems to have worked a treat but will her plotting be discovered?

Emmerdale is shown weekdays on ITV at 7pm