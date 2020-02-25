Emmerdale spoilers! Marlon forces Charity Dingle to make a SHOCKING CONFESSION

At the Woolpack there's a huge scene when Marlon insists landlady Charity reveal how she helped keep him behind bars

It couldn’t get more cringe at the Woolpack on Wednesday.

Having found out that Charity (Emma Atkins) and her son Ryan (James Moore) stole money from Graham Foster the night he was killed, (which Graham had stolen from Kim Tate), Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is raging.

The information could have been a game-changer as it proves someone else had a motive to kill Graham.

With Marlon having been wrongfully jailed for the murder, with the situation at one time looking extremely bleak, the chef is absolutely furious that Charity didn’t speak out to help him before his recent release. And now Marlon wants Charity to admit her wrongdoing to everyone in the pub…

Another revelation later floors Marlon who then hears how Kim had paid Al (Michael Wildman) to kill Graham. Marlon just can’t believe his ears.

Tracy (Amy Walsh) gets an apology from Cara (Carryl Thomas).