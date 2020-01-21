Charity Dingle confronts granddadughter Sarah about the druggy secrets she's been keeping which put Noah's life in danger

Sarah Sugden has lied and lied and lied to her gran Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins).

When Noah Dingle got rushed into hospital and nearly died after taking some of the dodgy drugs Sarah had been holding for her then boyfriend Danny, Sarah said nothing to her gran. She kept completely schtum – and even foisted the blame on to Noah who had done nothing but try to protect Sarah and stop her from seeing Danny.

Fortunately Noah recovered and Sarah came to her own conclusions when she finally realised her boyfriend was a lying scumbag and shopped him to the police. She was hoping that Danny’s arrest would put an end to it all.

No such luck, Sarah…

With Noah having told his mum the truth about his hospital dash – for which Charity had blamed now-dead Graham Foster – horrified Charity wants answers from her granddaughter.

As Charity and Sarah thrash out the issue, the gran reels as she learns what has been going on under her very nose.

Will Sarah cop it or will Charity realise she’s as much to blame for not watching out for Sarah, her daughter Debbie’s teenage girl?