Emmerdale‘s Charity Dingle wants Graham Foster dead when he ruins her wedding day to Vanessa in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

It may be the opening of the Hawksford Outdoor Pursuits Centre but Charity has got bigger fish to fry as she she and her fiancee Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) have a surprise for their loved ones… they’re getting married!

But Charity’s hopes for a romantic family wedding are threatened when her son Ryan (James Moore) goes missing. His absence is down to Graham Foster who takes Ryan hostage and locks him up in the kayak hut when he refuses to siphon any more of Kim Tate’s (Claire King) cash.

When Charity tracks down Ryan and hears what has happened she’s raging about Graham who she warned not to step a foot near her kids ever again.

During a bitter clash, Graham belittles Charity which then pushes the mum to tell Ryan Graham’s a goner…

Emmerdale continues on ITV.