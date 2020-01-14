Emmerdale spoilers! Charity Dingle wants deadly revenge when Graham Foster ruins her surprise wedding day to Vanessa!

Charity Dingle wants Graham Foster gone for good when he kidnaps her son Ryan spoiling her surprise wedding with Vanessa

Emmerdale‘s Charity Dingle wants Graham Foster dead when he ruins her wedding day to Vanessa in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The next instalment of the week’s special episodes – which will end in Graham Foster’s (Andrew Scarborough) death – plays out from Charity Dingle’s (Emma Atkins) viewpoint.

It may be the opening of the Hawksford Outdoor Pursuits Centre but Charity has got bigger fish to fry as she she and her fiancee Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) have a surprise for their loved ones… they’re getting married!

But Charity’s hopes for a romantic family wedding are threatened when her son Ryan (James Moore) goes missing. His absence is down to Graham Foster who takes Ryan hostage and locks him up in the kayak hut when he refuses to siphon any more of Kim Tate’s (Claire King) cash.

Graham summons Ryan in Emmerdale

Graham Foster takes advantage of Ryan Stocks’ disability by grabbing him, throwing him over his shoulder and locking him in a hut

When Charity tracks down Ryan and hears what has happened she’s raging about Graham who she warned not to step a foot near her kids ever again.

During a bitter clash, Graham belittles Charity which then pushes the mum to tell Ryan Graham’s a goner…

Graham is murdered in Emmerdale

Graham Foster is to be killed off but who out of these suspects – Andrea Tate, Al Chapman, Jamie Tate, Charity Dingle, Kim Tate, Jai Sharma and Marlon Dingle – gets rid of their evil enemy?

Emmerdale continues on ITV.