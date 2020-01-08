Charity Dingle takes issue with Graham Foster during a row about Noah and her parenting

Emmerdale‘s feisty Charity Dingle takes a pop at Graham in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

In David’s shop, battle lines are drawn when unaware Charity (Emma Atkins) learns Graham (Andrew Scarborough) took her son Noah to hospital. The rattled mum reels as Graham informs her that her teen needs extra tests. Charity’s fuming and stung when Graham says she should be grateful someone was looking out for her lad seeing as she clearly wasn’t. Ow.

Danny tells Sarah that he’s been asked to deal drugs as payment for those that he lost. Having done a number on Sarah, Danny’s thrilled when she offers to help him and promptly asks her to deal for him.

Moira’s (Natalie J Robb) up to something and suspicious Matty (Ash Palmisciano) reckons he knows what his mum’s done when Pete (Anthony Quinlan) and Nate (Jurell Carter) reveal someone’s dumped herbicides on the Wylie’s Farm grazing land.