Emmerdale spoilers! Charity Dingle is HEARTBROKEN over Vanessa

Emmerdale spoilers - Vanessa returns to her mum's rather than coming home to Emmerdale to reunite with fiancee Charity

Emmerdale‘s Charity feels rejected in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s a big day for Charity (Emma Atkins) who is off to court for the hearing about adopting Johnny, who’s her fiancee Vanessa’s (Michelle Hardwick) son. Getting to this point has taken tons of blood, sweat and tears.

But the day is also going to be a big deal for Charity for another reason.

As she heads off to court, the landlady is desperate to see Vanessa who’s been living at her mum’s while she’s recuperating from cancer.

While the case takes place, back at Jacob’s Fold, Sarah and Vanessa’s best friend Rhona (Zoe Henry) get the place ready for a mini ‘welcome home’ do for Vanessa.

But when Charity returns and enters, the party spirit fizzles immediately when everyone realises she’s alone. Devastated Charity goes on to explain that Vanessa’s decided to go back to her mum’s.

With Charity already sore over the distance between her and Vanessa, will this tip her over the edge?

