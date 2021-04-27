Emmerdale spoilers! Charity Dingle puts the screws on Jimmy King!

Charity Dingle is trying to get her life back on track and wants to call ALL the shots

Emmerdale‘s Charity Dingle wants answers in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) having put pressure on Jimmy King’s (Nick Miles) wife Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) to hand over 50 per cent of the haulage business she’s now got to get involved.

But will Jimmy be willing to answer her barrage of questions?

The pressure on the King is immense. He’s got the custody battle with Juliette (Amelia Curtis) to deal with, a charge of death by dangerous driving hanging over his head, relationship hell with Nicola and now Charity on his case… can Jimmy take much more?

Elsewhere Ethan (Emile John) opens up to Charles (Kevin Mathurin) about the search for his mum – which he’s been keeping from his vicar dad – while Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) grows suspicious.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.