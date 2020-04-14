Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle versus Kerry Wyatt!

Uh-oh. Charity is NOT happy when she finds Kerry keeping Vanessa company at the hospital on Emmerdale. It's about to all kick-off!

Vanessa Woodfield (played by Michelle Hardwick) gets ready for her first chemotherapy session for bowel cancer on tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, Vanessa is prepared to face it alone without fiancee Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) by her side.

Vanessa’s diagnosis has been causing a rift between the couple and Vanessa has begun to feel smothered by pub landlady Charity’s extra fussing and attention.

But at the hospital, Vanessa gets a surprise when she bumps into villager Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) who offers to keep her company.

Now don’t forget, there’s been no love lost between the two women since Kerry and her daughter Amy (Natalie Ann Jamieson) tried to frame Vanessa and her sister Tracy Metcalfe’s (Amy Walsh) dad, Frank Clayton for the factory fire last year.

But just when it looks like the two women might finally settle their differences, Charity unexpectedly arrives at the hospital.

And it ALL kicks off!

Elsewhere in the village, will troubled mum Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) seek advice from the social worker over the problems she’s been having since bringing her young son, Lucas to the village?

And Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) opens up to Lydia Hart (Karen Blick) about her past history with Paul (Reece Dinsdale), the father of her son, Vinny (Bradley Johnson).

Emmerdale continues every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:00pm on ITV