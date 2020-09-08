Emmerdale spoilers! Will Charity Dingle give in to Kirin’s blackmail?

Charity Dingle is plunged into turmoil when Kirin tells her to pay up before it's too late

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is at the mercy of Kirin Kotecha (Rish Shah) in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode Kirin, the father of Johnny, played hard-ball with Charity and told her he would prevent her from adopting his son with Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) unless she handed over a substantial amount of cash.

In tonight’s episode a tormented Charity, who is desperate to make the adoption official, hands over the money to Kirin but leaves him shocked when she breaks the news that Vanessa, Charity’s partner and mother of Johnny, has been diagnosed with cancer.

Kirin is taken off guard by the cancer news but soon notices that the money that Charity has given him is less than the amount they agreed.

He angrily demands that she comes up with the full sum by the following night. What lengths will a desperate Charity go to to get her hands on the money?

Elsewhere Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) who has been bunking off school, is worried about her schoolwork while her father Dan (Liam Fox) has his own worries to contend with.

Dan is left fighting back his tears when he admits to his daughter that his inability to move on his own has caused him to wet himself.

Amelia is embarrassed but determined to help her dad, she goes off to fetch him some new clothes.

Meanwhile Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) who has got Al Chapman’s (Michael Wildman) stolen credit card, invites Amelia out on a shopping spree but Amelia declines, saying she doesn’t want to go.

Will wayward Sarah talk her into it?

Emmerdale is back to 6 episodes a week, weekdays on ITV, 7pm

