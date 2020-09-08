Trending:

Emmerdale spoilers! Will Charity Dingle give in to Kirin’s blackmail?

Tess Lamacraft Tess Lamacraft

Charity Dingle is plunged into turmoil when Kirin tells her to pay up before it's too late

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is at the mercy of Kirin Kotecha (Rish Shah) in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode Kirin, the father of Johnny, played hard-ball with Charity and told her he would prevent her from adopting his son with Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) unless she handed over a substantial amount of cash.

Charity Dingle in Emmerdale

Will Charity Dingle give in to Kirin’s demands?

In tonight’s episode a tormented Charity, who is desperate to make the adoption official, hands over the money to Kirin but leaves him shocked when she breaks the news that Vanessa, Charity’s partner and mother of Johnny, has been diagnosed with cancer.

Charity and Vanessa are scared in Emmerdale

Vanessa, pictured with Charity, has been diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer

Kirin is taken off guard by the cancer news but soon notices that the money that Charity has given him is less than the amount they agreed.

He angrily demands that she comes up with the full sum by the following night. What lengths will a desperate Charity go to to get her hands on the money?

Charity Dingle in Emmerdale

How can Charity get her hands on the cash in time for Kirin’s deadline?

Elsewhere Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) who has been bunking off school, is worried about her schoolwork while her father Dan (Liam Fox) has his own worries to contend with.

Dan Spencer in Emmerdale

Dan Spencer is in a very bad way

Dan is left fighting back his tears when he admits to his daughter that his inability to move on his own has caused him to wet himself.

Amelia is embarrassed but determined to help her dad, she goes off to fetch him some new clothes.

Dan Spencer in Emmerdale

Amelia is worried about Dan when he admits how bad things have got

Meanwhile Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) who has got Al Chapman’s (Michael Wildman) stolen credit card, invites Amelia out on a shopping spree but Amelia declines, saying she doesn’t want to go.

Will wayward Sarah talk her into it?

Amelia and Sarah in Emmerdale

Sarah Sugden suggests to Amelia that they use Al’s stolen credit card for a shopping spree!

Emmerdale is back to 6 episodes a week, weekdays on ITV, 7pm

 

NAV BUG FIX