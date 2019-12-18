Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle’s SURPRISE invite for Nate Robinson

Charity Dingle still wants payback on her ex Cain on Emmerdale. So she stirs up a whole lot of trouble by inviting Cain's son Nate to dinner. Uh-oh...

There’s not been a whole lot of love between Charity Dingle (played by Emma Atkins) and her ex Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) of late on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Charity still hasn’t forgiven Cain and his nephew Aaron (Danny Miller) for accidentally getting her young son Moses kidnapped after crossing paths with a dodgy gang member, Sean, who wanted payback after the Dingle duo tried to flog a car stolen from Sean’s gang.

Unexpectedly, it was Cain’s long-lost son Nate Robinson (Jurrell Carter) who rescued Moses and was hailed a hero.

Forever in his debt, Charity decides to invite Nate to join the rest of the Dingle clan for Christmas Day dinner.

But she also knows the move will infuriate Cain, who has made it clear he wants nothing to do with Nate after exposing Nate’s affair with his wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) in the autumn.

Will Nate accept Charity’s invitation and once again put himself in the firing line of Cain?

