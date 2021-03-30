Emmerdale spoilers: WHO does Charity Dingle make peace with?

Charity Dingle wants to make peace with her children on Emmerdale. But after everything she's done, it ain't gonna be easy!

Charity Dingle (played by Emma Atkins) has had a MASSIVE falling out with children, Sarah (Katie Hill) and Noah (Jack Downham) on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Back in February, Charity slapped Noah in the heat of an argument about the teenager’s plans to join the army.

Sarah is no longer speaking to Charity, after she caused Sarah’s mum, Debbie (Charley Webb) to leave the village again.

However, on tonight’s episode of the ITV soap, Charity is on a mission to make peace with her son and granddaughter.

Charity manages to convince Noah to give her another chance.

But winning over Sarah may not be so easy!

Meanwhile, Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) is still worried that he crossed a line with Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) when he tried to seduce her into the bedroom.

Bob is determined to make things right with Wendy.

However, every time he turns around, Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) is there.

Village mechanic Dan offers to fix Wendy’s car for free.

As a thank-you, Wendy cooks dinner for both Dan and Bob.

But barman Bob is unexpectedly called to the Woolpack to deal with a delivery.

Bob feels uneasy about leaving Wendy and Dan alone together.

Is Bob just being jealous and paranoid?

Or is Bob’s best buddy going to make a move on Wendy?

Elsewhere in the village, Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) is thrown when Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) asks the vicar out for a drink.

But will Charles change his mind after a heart-to-heart with his son, Ethan (Emile John)?

Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7:00pm on ITV