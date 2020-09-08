Emmerdale spoilers! Charity Dingle is reeling when Kirin BLACKMAILS her!

Kirin Kotecha is going to make Charity Dingle pay!

Newly returned Kirin Kotecha (Rish Shah) blackmails Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) and leaves her reeling.

After being on the run for the past two years, Kirin Kotecha, the father of Vanessa Woodfield’s (Michelle Hardwick) son Johnny, showed up out of the blue in yesterday’s episode and demanded Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) give him some money which she refused to do.

Tonight Al Chapman (Michael Fielding) notices that Priya seems distracted but when he asks her what’s wrong she snaps at him.

Later on Priya is approached by Kirin again, this time asking to see his son Johnny. Priya tells him that that’s not going to happen and breaks the news that Charity Dingle, is now officially adopting Johnny.

Kirin is left reeling by the adoption news and says he will forbid it from happening. With Priya still refusing to give him any money, Kirin says he’ll get the money himself from Charity!

Meanwhile Charity, who still has no idea about Kirin’s sudden return, is going full steam ahead with the adoption plans and is full of optimism when she tells Tracy Mecalfe (Amy Walsh) that she’s now passed all of her background checks for the process.

However, she’s soon floored when Kirin emerges from the woodwork and tells Charity he’ll make it impossible for her to adopt Johnny unless she hands over a huge sum of cash to him.

Charity is thrust into turmoil by Kirin’s blackmail demands. Will she give him the money to send him packing?

Elsewhere Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) and Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) are unsettled when Dawn’s dad and Harriet’s fiancé, Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) tells them both that he’ll be moving out just as soon as the police have stopped sniffing about.

Harriet is utterly crushed knowing that she’s lost Will for good and Dawn’s own relationship is also in tatters. Dawn is tormented when Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) refuses to give up on them being together and pleads with Dawn to give him another chance.

However killer Dawn who is hiding the fact that she recently murdered twisted copper DI Malone, knows that she must keep Billy at arm’s length to protect him and he must never know the truth.

Being cruel to be kind Dawn tells Billy that she never loved him. Will Billy accept that they are over for good?

Plus Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) attempts to cover up the fact that she is skipping school while her dad Dan (Liam Fox) is plunged into yet more stress when he gets a call from someone threatening to cut him off if he fails to pay a bill.

Can Dan scrape any cash together in time?

