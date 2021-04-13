Emmerdale spoilers! Charity Dingle wants to swipe the salon from Mandy!

When cash-strapped Mandy approaches Charity Dingle for help, will she sell her beauty business?

Emmerdale’s Charity Dingle is on the make in Tuesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having sold her shares of the Woolie to Marlon, Charity Dingle’s pretty flush right now. But she needs something to do – and the perfect opportunity is about to hit.

With dead evil abuser Paul (Reece Dinsdale) having left the Dingles in huge debt, having taken out a credit card in Lydia’s (Karen Blick) name, and with his funeral bills to cover, the family needs cash.

When Lydia fails to convince the bank they’ve been defrauded by Paul she gets nowhere and returns home in bits.

Feeling awful for Lydia, Mandy (Lisa Riley) steps in and goes cap-in-hand to Charity (Emma Atkins).

But when Mandy asks for a handout, Charity says she wants the salon in return! Will Mandy sell up?

Vinny (Bradley Johnson) meanwhile has a rummage through his dad’s things and finds addict Paul’s gambling notebook.

Leafing through Paul’s losses and wins, Vinny also spots some tips for upcoming races. Can Liv (Isobel Steele) stop him from taking a punt?

Upset Ethan (Emile John) turns to former mother-figure Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) when he gets text from his ‘mum’ who says she doesn’t want to get to know him.

