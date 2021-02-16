Emmerdale spoilers! Why does Charity Dingle sign her life away?

The Dingles have all shunned Charity who signs over her share of the Woolpack – but who to?

Emmerdale’s Charity Dingle has lost the lot in Tuesday’s hour-long episode from 7pm on ITV (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Charity Dingle has done some pretty shady things lately.

There’s been her fling with her daughter’s ex Al (Michael Wildman). There’s been her vicious row with Noah. Her attempt to ruin Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and Paddy’s (Dominic Brunt) wedding. The drinking. The lying, The giving up on everything and everyone since Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) ended their relationship.

So now Charity (Emma Atkins) has no one. She’s living with Diane (Elizabeth Estensen) and she’s about to sign away her share of the Woolpack! But who’s the recipient?

It’s a pretty sorry sight and Chas feels the sting. But will Chas act on her guilt or let Charity lie in the lonely bed of her own making? And will she invite Charity to raise a glass for her birthday?

There’s horror at the Kings’ place when they realise Carl has gone. Jimmy’s (Nick Miles) frantic and convinced he’s been kidnapped by Juliette (Amelia Curtis), his birth mum, and calls the police. But Angel admits her brother has gone to meet Juliette of his own accord.

When Juliette reappears with Carl, Jimmy is livid – and even more so when she calmly talks round PC Swirling who drops the matter.

Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) then decides to talk to Juliette woman-to-woman and sets up a meet in secret.

Elsewhere, when Rishi (Bhasker Patel) shuns Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker), will he act on advice from fellow broken-heart, Charity?

Emmeradle continues on ITV.