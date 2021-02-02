Drunk and desperate Charity gets played by the village's scheming love-rat

Emmerdale’s Charity Dingle sinks to a new low in the first of Thurday’s episodes on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Charity Dingle becomes a pawn in Al’s game when Kim Tate threatens him.

With Debbie and Priya, Al’s scorned women, having fleeced various accounts as part of their revenge plan, Kim Tate, wants her share of the stolen money back.

Al hasn’t got it – but he soon realises Charity could help him.

Knowing Charity is at odds with her daughter, Al sidles up to her when he spots her hitting the bottle.

Charity reckons he’s in a similar headspace to her and soon opens up to Al about Debbie when the cunning charmer says all the right things to make her talk.

Before long, Charity’s given him way too much information about Debbie. Knowing she’s crossed the line, Charity then puts the nail in her own coffin by suggesting she and Al take their chat to the bedroom. But to add insult to injury Al then turns down Charity’s offer!

Elsewhere, Gabby (Rosie Bentham) is jealous when she spies Jamie (Alex Lincoln) looking friendly with Dawn (Olivia Bromley). But Kim gives love-lorn Gabby something else to think about when she tells her she’ll be shadowing her from now on.

Victoria’s (Isabel Hodgins) thrown when Luke (Max Parker) tells her they need to talk about something that happened in his past.

Is he about to reveal he’s slept with a man or will he chicken out?