Emmerdale spoilers! Charity Dingle’s upset by Vanessa’s BIG decision

Vanessa Woodfield tells fiancee Charity Dingle she's asked best friend Rhona Goskirk to be Johnny's guardian in the event of her death

Emmerdale’s Vanity are in a difficult place in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is going to rue the day she paused for thought last week.

With Charity and Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) struggling to navigate a new path for their relationship in the wake of Vanessa’s bowel cancer diagnosis, the couple are being tested to the max.

They’re also having to make big decisions about life but when Vanessa asked Charity if she would be her son Johnny’s guardian in the event of her death, the vet was wounded when Charity paused to think about it.

The request was meant to be a healing gesture but has ended up driving a bigger wedge between them.

And this week is no better for Vanity.

Charity is utterly stunned when Vanessa says she’s had a rethink and has asked her best friend Rhona (Zoe Henry) to be Johnny’s guardian instead.

There’s also trouble in loveland for secret love-cheats Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) and Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln) too. As the sneaky pair make plans to meet up, Andrea (Anna Nightingale), Jamie’s oblivious wife throws a spanner in the works and asks Belle to babysit Millie! CRINGE!

After spending some time with the Tates’ little girl, Belle, who’s not given the idea of being a ‘stepmum’ a second thought, is utterly guilt-stricken over her affair and the thought of breaking up a family.

Elsewhere, savvy Moira (Natalie J Robb) has picked up on Cain’s (Jeff Hordley) vibe and is worried that her ex is involved in something dangerous and dodgy. Unable to go there with Cain herself, the farmer asks his sister Chas (Lucy Pargeter) to check in on her brother.

Dawn (Olivia Bromley) has a nightmare on her hands when her son Lucas’ foster parents turn up and report that Will (Dean Andrews), Dawn’s dad, has threatened them!

It falls to Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton) to try to diffuse the tension. Later, with tension at Woodbine running high, Dawn’s boyfriend Billy (Jay Kontzle) makes things worse by accidentally mentioning the ‘gun incident’ which they’ve all kept secret from Dawn. With that, WW3 erupts.