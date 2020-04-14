Trending:

Emmerdale spoilers: Will Charity Dingle and Vanessa Woodfield break-up?

There's even more arguing between Charity and Vanessa on Emmerdale. Suddenly the future is not looking good for this engaged couple...

In the aftermath of the hospital showdown, Vanessa Woodfield (played by Michelle Hardwick) is furious with her fiancee Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) for making a scene on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Charity feels she was protecting Vanessa, who was recently diagnosed with bowel cancer, after she found her at the hospital being visited by Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton), who last year framed Vanessa’s doomed dad, Frank Clayton for the fire at the village factory.

Desperate to escape all the drama of their relationship, Vanessa storms off with best friend, Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) to spend a drunken afternoon at a local Student Union.

But when video footage of drunk Vanessa pouring a drink over a student is uploaded to social media, Charity finds out what Vanessa has been up to. And she’s not happy.

Could another argument mean trouble for this couple’s engagement?

Emmerdale, Dawn Taylor

Will Dawn change her mind about having custody of her son Lucas when she sees how happy he is with foster parents Carol and Ted on Emmerdale?

Meanwhile, Dawn Taylor’s (Olivia Bromley) hopes of getting closer to her young son, Lucas seem dashed when his former foster parents Carol (Susan Mitchell) and Ted (Matt Lanigan) come for a visit.

Seeing how well Lucas gets on with Carol and Ted, disappointed Dawn begins to wonder if having custody of her son is the best thing for him after all…

Emmerdale, Moira Dingle, Cain Dingle

Moira is suspicious Cain is up to something dodgy on Emmerdale

Elsewhere in the village, Moira Barton (Natalie J Robb) becomes convinced estranged hubby Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is up to something dodgy.

Emmerdale, Vinny, Paul

Vinny and Paul meet at the scrapyard. How long before these two discover they are related on Emmerdale?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

And Paul (Reece Dinsdale) and Vinny (Bradley Johnson) begin working together at the scrapyard, with Vinny unaware that the newcomer is actually his dad!

Emmerdale continues every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:00pm on ITV

