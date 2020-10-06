Emmerdale spoilers! Charity Dingle has a virtual date with Vanessa!

Rhona and Tracy plan a romantic surprise for Charity Dingle who is missing fiancee Vanessa like mad

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is missing Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) like mad and is starting to worry her fiancee is avoiding her calls.

In a bid to cheer her up ahead of the couple’s anniversary, Rhona (Zoe Henry) and Tracy (Amy Walsh) organise a virtual date for the pair. Charity’s utterly stunned – and thrilled to see Vanessa…

Ellis (Aaron Anthony) has spent the night out and gets ribbed by Marlon (Mark Charnock) and Billy (Jay Kontzle) when he finally emerges.

As they jokily push him to fess up to where he’s been, Dawn (Olivia Bromley) arrives and does the job for him. Billy is horrified to learn his brother and ex have slept together.

But as Dawn’s dad Will is told by his daughter, she purposefully seduced Ellis as a last-ditch attempt to get besotted Billy to forget about her.

Not wanting him to know she murdered Malone (Mark Womack) to keep the man she loves from getting dragged in to her killer secret, Dawn explains to her dad she’s had to take drastic action no matter how much it hurts.

Having inherited land from Annie Sugden who has recently died, Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) takes a look at the plot with Luke (Max Parker).