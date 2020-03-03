Vanessa Woodfield 's cancer diagnosis reaches her stunned sister Tracy Metcalfe's ears thanks to her fiancée Charity Dingle

Emmerdale‘s Charity Dingle has loose lips in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having been diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer, a surprise birthday party is not what Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) needs right now. But her sister Tracy (Amy Walsh) has no idea Vanessa is poorly and wants to cheer her up her sibling who was recently held hostage by Emmerdale killer Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather).

Charity (Emma Atkins) panics when she sees Tracy has organised a gathering at Tug Ghyll for Vanessa but she fails to shut it down. Compelled to explain, Charity reveals Vanessa’s cancer secret which leaves Tracy floored.

Vanessa paints on a smile as her oblivious friends cry out in ‘surprise!’ but her face falls when she realises her fiancée has told her sister the truth… Will Vanessa forgive Charity?

Luke (Max Parker) asks Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) for another shot at their relationship.

At Mulberry, Arthur is relieved when his mum Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) says she won’t tell Jai (Chris Bisson) that he bullied Archie.

And Will (Dean Andrews) is trapped into doing another drugs job for dodgy DI Malone (Mark Womack).