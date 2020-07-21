Emmerdale spoilers! Furious Charity Dingle is dragged into a break in!

Sarah breaks into Holdgate Farm in a bid to help her granny Charity Dingle, who gets sucked into the teenager's crime

Emmerdale’s Charity Dingle is hopping mad in Friday’s episode from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is having trouble tracking down Kirin Kotecha, her fiancee Vanessa’s (Michelle Hardwick) ex who’s the father of Vanessa’s son Johnny.

But Charity hasn’t given up her tricky search quite yet and certainly doesn’t want or need any help from her teenage granddaughter Sarah (Katie Hill).

But that’s just what she’s about to get, and Sarah’s plan to ‘help’ ends up dragging her furious gran into a break in!

With Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) having told Sarah that Priya knows more about Kirin than she’s letting on, Sarah decides to sneak in to Holdgate Farm to have a rummage around for clues.

But after hopping through a window when the coast is clear, will Sarah find any evidence that connects Priya to her ex Rakesh’s AWOL son Kirin?

As Sarah’s snooping about, pocketing jewellery as she goes (thinking that could help finance a PI), Charity gets wind of her granddaughter’s whereabouts and turns at the Sharmas’.

She is livid with Sarah but before Charity can shepherd her out of there, Priya returns!

The pair are all ears as Priya gets on the phone with Kirin’s sister. Will Sarah’s crazy idea end up giving Charity a lead?

At the HOP, Vic (Isobel Steele) is grateful when Luke (Max Parker) helps out.

Observing the exes, onlooker Amy (Natalie Jamieson) concludes there’s still a spark between them and decides to play Cupid…

Elsewhere, Dan asks about compensation money and is left hopeful.