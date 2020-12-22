Emmerdale spoilers! Charity Dingle goes on the ATTACK with Mack!

Charity Dingle and Mackenzie rob a delivery driver! But will they pull it off?

Emmerdale‘s Charity Dingle fights dirty in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Since she split with Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick), Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) has been seeking out trouble wherever she can find it. And she’s about to get a fix.

Teaming up with Moira’s brother Mack (Lawrence Robb), Charity attempts to rob a delivery truck and is forced to knock out the driver by whacking him over the head with a spanner!

As the duo sort through their loot, flirting as they go, the driver comes to and looms into view with a baseball bat! Are Charity and Mack about to get hurt themselves?

Meanwhile, with all that happened over Christmas still weighing heavily on Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter), the mum has a lot to think about. And top of her list is Charity.

Chas has tried and tried to get her to stop throwing her life away – not least for Noah’s sake who has been completely neglected by his drunk and miserable mum.

As Chas and Paddy (Dominic Brunt) discuss what’s been going on, will the pair wash their hands of Charity or reach out and try to help her in spite of her messy shortcomings?

Elsewhere, Priya (Fiona Wade) asks Al’s son Ellis (Aaron Anthony) to get her the phone number of his dad’s (Michael Wildman) adoptive parents so she can invite them to the wedding.