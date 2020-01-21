Charity Dingle learns her granddaughter Sarah was responsible for the drugs which almost killed Noah

In Tuesday’s episode of Emmerdale, Charity Dingle reels as Noah tells her Sarah is to blame for the drugs which almost killed him. ITV from from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

There’s going to be hell to pay when this loaded conversation comes to an end… Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is about to finally find out the teenagers living under her roof have been desperately hiding a secret.

But when her son Noah – who recently almost died from taking the drugs Sarah had been holding for her dodgy boyfriend Danny – finds out her grand-daughter, who she trusted implicitly has been lying, dealing with drugs and involving Noah, what will the fiery landlady do?

Is Sarah about to find herself on a train up to Scotland to live with her mother Debbie?

Elsewhere, Jai (Chris Bisson) is stunned to hear he attacked Jimmy (Nick Miles) the night Graham was killed. And Marlon (Mark Charnock) finds himself in a surreal situation.