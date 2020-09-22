Trending:

Emmerdale spoilers! Engaged Chas Dingle flirts with Al Chapman!

After a row with fiance Paddy, Chas Dingle storms out and ends up having a flirty encounter with ladies-man Al Chapman

Emmerdale’s Chas Dingle takes a fancy in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) and Paddy Kirk’s (Dominic Brunt) relationship is in trouble so much so that even their loved ones, Aaron (Danny Miller) and Bear (Joshua Richards), are wondering how they can help them.

As another row erupts between the couple, angry Chas storms out and ends up in the Zen gardens where she runs into Al Chapman (Michael Wildman).

He soon works out she’s hiding from someone, and the pair laugh about it. When talk turns to their respective love problems, the flirting begins leaving them both with smiles on their faces.

It’s crunch time for Mandy (Lisa Riley) and Paul (Reece Dinsdale) who have been forced to face their past. With Mandy’s miscarriage secret out in the open, Paul feels even worse for having walked out on her all those years ago. He’s delighted when Mandy tells him he’s forgiven.

When Vinny (Bradley Johnson) returns home he’s amused to realise his parents are in bed together. Needing some cash, he rummages in Paul’s pockets and is horrified to find a betting slip! Will he tell Mandy that addict Paul’s gambling again?

Elsewhere Cain (Jeff Hordley) isn’t interested when Tracy (Amy Walsh) encourages him to spend time with his estranged son Nate (Jurell Carter).

Emmerdale continues on ITV.

