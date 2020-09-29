Trending:

Emmerdale spoilers! Chas Dingle goes on a picnic with ladies-man Al!

Sarah Waterfall Sarah Waterfall

When her workaholic fiance Paddy turns down Chas' romantic date idea she goes with flirty Al instead

Emmerdale‘s Chas Dingle picnics with another man in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Flirting in the park with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) was one thing but Chas Dingle heading out on a picnic with him is a whole other thing. Her relationship with fiance Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) may be in troubled waters but this isn’t going to help.

Bear is worried about Chas and Paddy's relationship in Emmerdale

Bear is worried about Chas and Paddy’s relationship and tells Paddy his fiancee is off with another man

When Bear (Joshua Richards) warns his son Paddy that his fiancee is off with another man, he can’t believe it. Reluctant to go spying on Chas, Paddy reels when he overhears her talking to Al about going to a hotel.

Theres a moment of attraction between Al and Chas, Paddy overhears in Emmerdale

Paddy is horrified when he overhears Chas flirting with Al

Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) is still struggling over the fact that her estranged sister Meena (Paige Sandhu) is in Emmerdale. Picking up on Manpreet’s stress, Rishi (Bhasker Patel) assures his wife she has his full support. When Meena turns up hoping to patch things up with her sibling, the vibe soon turns sour.

Meena attempts to build bridges with Manpreet in Emmerdale

Meena attempts to build bridges with Manpreet but their chat doesn’t go well

Elsewhere, Belle’s (Eden Taylor Draper) plan to team up with Andrea (Anna Nightingale) battle to bring down Jamie Tate – who mowed down Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) and left her for dead – has unexpected consequences.

Will Belle regret being in cahoots with Andrea in Emmerdale

Will Belle regret being in cahoots with Jamie’s estranged wife Andrea?

Emmerdale continues on ITV.

NAV BUG FIX