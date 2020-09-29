Emmerdale spoilers! Chas Dingle goes on a picnic with ladies-man Al!

When her workaholic fiance Paddy turns down Chas' romantic date idea she goes with flirty Al instead

Emmerdale‘s Chas Dingle picnics with another man in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Flirting in the park with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) was one thing but Chas Dingle heading out on a picnic with him is a whole other thing. Her relationship with fiance Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) may be in troubled waters but this isn’t going to help.

When Bear (Joshua Richards) warns his son Paddy that his fiancee is off with another man, he can’t believe it. Reluctant to go spying on Chas, Paddy reels when he overhears her talking to Al about going to a hotel.

Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) is still struggling over the fact that her estranged sister Meena (Paige Sandhu) is in Emmerdale. Picking up on Manpreet’s stress, Rishi (Bhasker Patel) assures his wife she has his full support. When Meena turns up hoping to patch things up with her sibling, the vibe soon turns sour.

Elsewhere, Belle’s (Eden Taylor Draper) plan to team up with Andrea (Anna Nightingale) battle to bring down Jamie Tate – who mowed down Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) and left her for dead – has unexpected consequences.

