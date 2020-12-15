Emmerdale spoilers! Chas Dingle catches Mack and Charity out!

Emmerdale spoilers - Chas Dingle is fuming to see what Charity and Mack are up to

Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargerter) is appalled when she finds out what Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb) and Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) are up to in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Chas catches the scheming pair stashing away their stolen goods. Realising that Charity is up to no good again and on a path of self-destruction, Chas immediately regrets persuading Charity’s son, Noah (Jack Downham), to patch things up with his mum.

Elsewhere, Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale), knows the truth about Liv Flaherty’s (Isobel Steele) health issues. He recently witnessed Liv having a seizure but promised he’d stay quiet about it so long as she also promised not to breath a word about him gambling again.

Tonight, when he hears that Liv is about to embark on driving lessons, he gives her a pointed stare. She definitely shouldn’t be behind the wheel if she’s at risk of having another seizure! Will Paul feel compelled to speak out?

Plus Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) returns from his trip but his mum, Kim (Claire King) is fuming and tells him that he’s made the family look like a laughing stock.

She demands that Jamie clear up the mess he’s created. Will Jamie oblige and follow Kim’s orders?

Emmerdale is shown weekdays on ITV at 7pm